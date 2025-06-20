This golf superhero was a rising star in a South Shields tournament 48 years ago

It’s a one of those ‘were you there’ moments.

In 1977, a rising star in the world of golf was making an appearance in South Tyneside and we are wondering how he did.

Four sporting greats in one year

A strong field was being lined up for a pro-am tournament at South Shields Golf Club.

Nick Faldo who was a rising star when he appeared in a South Shields pro-am tournament in 1977.placeholder image
Nick Faldo who was a rising star when he appeared in a South Shields pro-am tournament in 1977. | other 3rd party

Among them was a young Nick Faldo, who would go on to win six Major tournaments.

He was to tee-off alongside South Shields’s very own Doug McLelland and one-time Shields assistant pro Christie O’Connor Junior.

Club spokesman Harry Abernethy said at the time: “This year we have gone to a £3,500 tournament, mainly due to the terrific generosity of the sponsors.”

Louisville Lip in town

We would love to know how Nick got on in the tournament.

It was quite the year for sporting stars to visit the borough.

Muhammad Ali's visit to South Shields brought out huge crowds in 1977.placeholder image
Muhammad Ali's visit to South Shields brought out huge crowds in 1977. | se

Muhammad Ali was in South Shields on two consecutive days. He first went on a tour of the town on a bus with adoring crowds coming out to meet him.

The next day, he and his wife Veronica had their marriage blessed at the Al Azhar Mosque on Laygate Lane.

Fred Trueman in action in the 1960s. Photo Allsport/Getty Images.placeholder image
Fred Trueman in action in the 1960s. Photo Allsport/Getty Images. | Allsport/Getty Images

Fiery Fred was at the Tavern Club

And if you wanted more of a celebrity sporting fix, former England cricket captain Tony Greig was the guest of South Shields Cricket Club at Wood Terrace.

Legendary England fast bowler Fred Trueman was to appear at the town’s Tavern club as part of a Sports Fiesta’ cabaret, alongside North East comedian Spike Rawlins.

We would love to hear from you if you saw any of the sporting greats on their South Tyneside visits.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

