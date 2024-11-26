The cloth-capped Shields toilet cleaner who was the pride of Shields seafront

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 17:26 BST

Hats off to the cloth-capped toilet cleaner from South Shields who was the talk of the town 50 years ago.

Robert Douthwaite wasn’t just good at his job - he got praise from people who came from all over the North East to South Tyneside.

‘Nice little man in the cloth cap’

Robert cut a striking pose and people knew him as the “nice little man in the cloth cap”.

Robert Douthwaite, the seafront worker with a pride in his job.Robert Douthwaite, the seafront worker with a pride in his job.
Robert Douthwaite, the seafront worker with a pride in his job. | sg

He was responsible in the mid-1970s for keeping the toilets at Gandhi’s Temple on South Shields seafront clean.

Praise from people in Whitley Bay

And what a fine job he made of it - so much so that a visitor from Whitley Bay wrote to the Gazette to rhapsodise about his work.

We then dispatched a photographer to take a picture of the 63-year-old with his bucket and mop.

How the Gazette reported the news of Robert Douthwaite's excellently maintained toilets.How the Gazette reported the news of Robert Douthwaite's excellently maintained toilets.
How the Gazette reported the news of Robert Douthwaite's excellently maintained toilets. | sg

“The tiles, the floors and the brass were really immaculate, ” wrote the North Tyneside visitor, a Mr WA Shepherd, adding: “Such pride in South Shields and such pride in his work made my visit such a pleasure.”

Bob was naturally over the moon when we told him the news and we want to know if you remember him.

As a reminder, here are some other snippets of Gazette news from 1975;

Tell us more

Smiths in Mile End Road was offering a free bedroom carpet for everyone who spent £70 in the store.

A great offer from Smiths in Mile End Road.A great offer from Smiths in Mile End Road.
A great offer from Smiths in Mile End Road. | sg

Alan Price was appearing in Alfie Darling at the Crown Cinema in Jarrow with showings at 8.25pm each night.

Alan Price took the lead role in Alfie Darling at the Crown in 1975.Alan Price took the lead role in Alfie Darling at the Crown in 1975.
Alan Price took the lead role in Alfie Darling at the Crown in 1975. | sg

South Shields MP Arthur Blenkinsop announced his intention to retire from Parliament at the next general election. He had been the town's MP since 1964.

Tell us about your memories from 1975 by emailing [email protected]

