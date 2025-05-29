The Viking ghost who still haunts this famous spot which overlooks the Tyne
A Viking raider is said to haunt the site of Tynemouth Priory.
‘So much raping and looting took place’
His spirit is included in an online database of the paranormal incidents reported across the country.
The report adds: ‘This Viking raider who eventually found God has been seen on the site where so much raping and looting took place.
“Other phantom monks have been observed on site, several appearing to pray at a stone in the graveyard.”
The report is included in the Paranormal Database which is an online directory of spiritual sightings and experiences across the country.
‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’
The Database was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.
Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.
“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”
To view the local entries on the database, visit here.
Full of ghostly encounters
Other ghosts tales from the South Tyneside area include;
One from Thrift Street where a maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road.
The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.
Hedworth Church in Boldon. The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.
The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.
Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.