A ghost who found God gets our attention in another intriguing story of spirited Tyneside.

A Viking raider is said to haunt the site of Tynemouth Priory.

‘So much raping and looting took place’

His spirit is included in an online database of the paranormal incidents reported across the country.

There's a backdrop of Tynemouth Priory for this snowy scene at Sandhaven 17 years ago. | sg

The report adds: ‘This Viking raider who eventually found God has been seen on the site where so much raping and looting took place.

“Other phantom monks have been observed on site, several appearing to pray at a stone in the graveyard.”

The report is included in the Paranormal Database which is an online directory of spiritual sightings and experiences across the country.

‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

Admiring the view across to Tynemouth Priory on a clear day from South Shields. | nw

Full of ghostly encounters

Other ghosts tales from the South Tyneside area include;

One from Thrift Street where a maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road.

A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

Hedworth Church in Boldon. The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.

The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.

