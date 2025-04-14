Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The haunting tale of a riverside spirit in South Shields has been included in a national database.

A character called Jack the Hammer is said to have haunted an area of South Tyneside.

A spirit who ‘knocks on the door of a family that is due a tragedy’

It would appear by the river when someone is lost at sea, according to the report which is included in the online Paranormal Database.

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

It also reports that Jack the Hammer ‘sometimes knocks on the door of a family that is due a tragedy’.

The report is one of many from the South Tyneside area.

‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’

Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

The riverside at South Shields where a spirit is said to have been spotted in times gone by. | Google Maps

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

To view the local entries on the database, visit here.

Full of ghostly encounters

Other tales from the South Tyneside area include;

One from Thrift Street where a maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road.

A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

Hedworth Church in Boldon. The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.

The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]