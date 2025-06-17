The stunningly nostalgic paintings of a Tyneside-raised artist have gone on show - and you can buy one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hobson’s depiction of ‘the bleakness and the beauty’ of the North East is on display at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery.

The Newcastle-raised artist died in 2004 but his much-loved work captures everything from power stations to shipyards and windswept coastlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is called Spirit of the North East: The Art of Richard Hobson, a retrospective, and here is your chance to get a glimpse of the work on display.

A spokesman said: “What makes this exhibition particularly special is that many of the artworks on display are available to purchase, offering the opportunity for visitors to own an original Richard Hobson work.”

In case you missed it;