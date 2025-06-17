Grab a look at this art show filled with North East passion - and you can even buy exhibits

The stunningly nostalgic paintings of a Tyneside-raised artist have gone on show - and you can buy one.

Richard Hobson’s depiction of ‘the bleakness and the beauty’ of the North East is on display at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery.

The Newcastle-raised artist died in 2004 but his much-loved work captures everything from power stations to shipyards and windswept coastlines.

The show is called Spirit of the North East: The Art of Richard Hobson, a retrospective, and here is your chance to get a glimpse of the work on display.

A spokesman said: “What makes this exhibition particularly special is that many of the artworks on display are available to purchase, offering the opportunity for visitors to own an original Richard Hobson work.”

