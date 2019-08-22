Allan Saint-Maximin gives injury update after revealing 'wow' moment
Allan Saint-Maximin gave the Newcastle West End Foodbank a lift – before handing Steve Bruce an injury boost.
The Newcastle United winger yesterday visited the charity’s distribution centre in Benwell. The Foodbank, which collects donations outside St James’s Park on matchdays, distributes food to those in need on Tyneside.
“I received a message from the Foodbank, and I thought ‘wow, they are amazing’,” said Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice this summer. “I wanted to help, to show people what they do, so it makes me very happy to be here.”
Saint-Maximin missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hamstring problem. However, the 22-year-old is hopeful he will be fit for Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.
“I think I can have a chance, because I work hard,” said Saint-Maximin “I do a lot of training. I think I can train Friday, and we will see if I can play against Tottenham. Now I feel a bit better.”