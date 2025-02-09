Hebburn Town boss pleased with 'valuable' draw at Matlock Town

Hebburn Town earned a point after their goalless draw at Northern Premier League rivals Matlock Town.

Daniel Moore believes the point Hebburn Town earned at Matlock Town on Saturday could prove valuable in their push for a Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off place.

A depleted Hornets side have shown their battling qualities in recent weeks after being robbed of the services of a number of key players through injuries. Those qualities came to the fore once again at Causeway Lane as the two sides failed to break the deadlock over a tense and nervy 90 minutes.

Action from Hebburn Town's goalless draw at Matlock Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

It was Moore’s men that came closest to edging to a narrow win as top goalscorer Amar Purewal struck the crossbar during the first-half. Despite both sides having chances to claim all three points, a stalemate was played out and results elsewhere meant Moore’s assessment could prove correct as a number of top five rivals also picked up points in their own games on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Moore told the club website: “It was a tough game at a tough place to come. I thought it was a competitive game, they’ve brought a lot of players in and you can see they’re a decent side. We knew it was going to be a tough game and I thought we equipped ourselves really well. In the first-half, Amar hits the bar, we’ve had a couple of chances and they’ve had a couple of chances. We were giving the ball away sloppily in midfield and in the second-half, we probably nullified each other but on chances, we had two or three chances to maybe nick the game. Overall, a draw was probably a fair result and it’s a point gained. You got to these places, we talk about Rylands, Lancaster, here, we haven’t lost and it’s important you don’t lose at this stage of the season because those points can prove valuable.”

Moore and his players now have a free midweek as they prepare for what could be another crucial fixture in their play-off battle as fourth placed Worksop Town are the next visitors to Hebburn Sports Ground.

