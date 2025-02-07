Boldon CA boss ready to tough test as Malia wants more from Jarrow

Jarrow and Boldon CA are both in Northern League Division Two action this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Crooks believes Boldon CA’s recent upturn in form means his side can afford to start looking up the Northern League Division Two table.

A late Liam Heywood goal was enough to see off basement club Washington on Tuesday night as Boldon moved three points clear of the relegation zone and have the benefit of holding as many as two games in hand of the sides around them in the table. However, some significant tests lie in wait as they travel to play-off contenders Esh Winning before February is rounded off with a home clash with current leaders Horden CW and an awkward looking visit to Alnwick Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 1-0 win against Washington (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

However, there is a new-found confidence around the Boldon squad after they collected wins in four of their last five league games and they can move to within touching distance of four of the clubs immediately above them in the table with a win at Esh Winning this weekend.

Ahead of the game, joint-manager Crooks told The Gazette: “It’s four wins out of five in the league, that’s something to build on and we are now three points clear of the relegation zone with two games in hand. We have a tough month ahead of us with Esh Winning, Horden and Alnwick coming up. We have a big three matches in the league this month but we don’t fear them because we know we can cause anyone problems so it’s important we perform in those games.”

Crooks revealed Stephen Wilkinson is set to miss out after suffering an injury against Washington but Harrison Hart and Ollie Bell are back after suspension and injury respectively.

Jarrow boss demands improvement

Kennie Malia has challenged Jarrow to move on from a disappointing midweek performance and return to winning ways at Sunderland West End on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After easing to a 3-0 home win against Chester-le-Street Town last weekend, Jarrow were in confident mood ahead of their trip to Alnwick Town - but an underwhelming display was fully punished by their hosts as a second-half brace from Jamie Clark gave the Northumberland outfit all three points.

Despite the defeat, Jarrow remain within striking distance of current Division Two leaders Horden CW and could move level on points with the frontrunners if they claimed all three points at West End and results elsewhere go their way. However, Malia has warned his players they will face ‘another tricky fixtures’ as they prepare to meet a West End side that have lost just one of their last eight league games.

He told The Gazette: “It was a very disappointing result on Tuesday night and we just didn't get going at all. I have to say fair play to Alnwick because they punished us for not being on it one hundred percent. In this league you don't get away with not being at your best and that was what happened to us. We know Saturday is another tricky fixture but I’m expecting a response and a huge improvement.”

Malia has confirmed new signing George Hayton will come into the squad for the first time since he joined Jarrow from Northern League Division One club Blyth Town.

Your next non-league read: Hebburn Town FC turnstiles plan gets green light as they hope to rise through leagues and attract more fans