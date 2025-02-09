NORTHERN LEAGUE: Boldon CA and Jarrow claim impressive away wins to boost recent form

There were impressive away wins for Northern League Division Two duo Boldon CA and Jarrow on Saturday.

Dan Crooks praised an ‘outstanding’ display from Boldon CA as they claimed all three points in their visit to Division Two play-off contenders Esh Winning.

The two sides appeared to be on their way to a share of the spoils at West Terrace as Boldon duo Sam Watts and Kaue Foy cancelled out efforts from Lewis Heap and Reece Brown. However, there would be one last push from Crooks and David Palmer’s side as they looked to rack up what would have been a huge win in the bid to move away from the Division Two relegation zone. Their efforts paid off in some style as Foy grabbed his second goal of the day in the second minute of injury-time to set of wild celebrations on the away bench.

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 1-0 win against Washington (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Crooks wants his players to take heart from one of their best wins of the season and continue building momentum over the coming weeks.

He told The Gazette: “I have to say we were outstanding all over the pitch. It was a fantastic feeling for all of us to nick the win at the end, the quality came through to see us through and the celebrations were unreal. For us, it’s another tough game on Friday night but we can go into that game full of confidence as we looked to cause another upset.”

That test will come when Boldon host current Division Two leaders Horden CW at The Villa on Friday night before attentions turn towards a Brooks Mileson League Cup second round tie at Division One side Seaham Red Star on Tuesday week.

Malia pleased with Jarrow reaction in West End win

Kennie Malia praised Jarrow for bouncing back from a poor performance in midweek by claiming all three points at in-form Sunderland West End.

The Perth Green outfit fell to a rare defeat at Alnwick Town on Tuesday night as their promotion push took a slight blow - but they moved on from that loss in Northumberland with a determined display against a West End side that have picked up some notable wins in recent weeks. After a goalless first-half, a quickfire double from Chris Brennan and Benjamin Shodeinde put Jarrow in control at Ford Hub - and they held on to claim a win despite John Anderson getting a goal back for their hosts with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Speaking after the game, Malia revealed a number of tactical tweaks had put his side on their way to what could a precious three points in their battle for promotion into the Northern League’s top flight.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Gazette: “A reaction was needed after the Alnwick game and I thought we started really well in the first ten minutes but we missed two good chances and then lost our way. We made an early change, looked a lot better with our shape and knew it was important to not concede. We made two more changes at half-time and that had a huge impact with two quick goals. We looked really comfortable at two up but as football goes, that scoreline can be edgy and we managed to hold on despite West End scoring late on.”

Jarrow now turn their attention towards an Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tie at Redcar Town on Tuesday night before they return to league action with a tough looking trip to Chester-le-Street United next weekend.

