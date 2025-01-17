Jarrow boss eyes promotion boost as Crooks wants more from improving Boldon CA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jarrow and Boldon CA are looking to claim home wins in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia wants his side to take confidence from a promising display in a League Cup defeat against Division One side Boro Rangers when they return to their promotion challenge the weekend.

The Perth Green outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at Phoenix Park on Wednesday night as their interest in this season’s League Cup was ended by a Rangers side sat firmly in the play-off places in the Northern League’s top tier. For Jarrow, the focus is now on their attempts to join their conquerers in Division One and they can boost their hopes of doing so with a home win against Billingham Synthonia on Saturday afternoon. Malia has warned his players they face a tough test against their improving visitors but is looking forward to returning to action on home soil for the first time in almost a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Gazette: “We knew Boro Rangers would be a tough team to face but we absolutely held our own and there wasn’t much in it. It was a bit of a free hit for us and it was good to play again after having a couple of games called off due to the weather - so we now will be 100 percent ready for Saturday. It is another tough game against a team that are back on track after some good results lately. We think we should have everyone available and hopefully we get the go-ahead with the pitch as it has taken a bit of a battering with the weather in recent weeks.”

Benjamin Shodeinde will be in contention to feature for Jarrow after returning to the club from Birtley Town earlier this month.

Crooks calls for more of the same from improving Boldon

Dan Crooks has challenged Boldon CA to extend their recent upturn in form when they host Redcar Town at The Villa on Saturday afternoon.

After claiming back-to-back wins against fellow strugglers Washington and Grangetown Boys Club last month to move out of the bottom three in the Northern League Division Two table, Boldon picked up arguably their best result of the season when they belatedly kicked off their 2025 fixture list in midweek. Division One side Whitley Bay were the visitors for a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup tie on Tuesday night and they were sent packing as first-half goals from Robbie Gateshill and Aaron Williams helped Boldon to an impressive 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crooks was keen to move on from that victory as he revealed both he and fellow joint-manager David Palmer are now fully focused on their attempts to claim a fourth consecutive win in all competitions this weekend.

Boldon CA celebrate during their 5-2 home win against Darlington Town (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “We are on a little bit of a run at the moment and it is a run we will hope to extend this weekend. It is a big chance for us to beat another rival in and around us in the table and continue on the upwards trajectory we are on at the moment. The big positive for us is that we are nearly at full-strength and everyone should be available except for David Palmer as he has a fractured wrist.”

The visitors will have recent signing Owen Clarkson in their squad after he joined them from Division One side Boro Rangers earlier this month.