There is a busy weekend lying ahead in the Ebac Northern League.

Kennie Malia has warned Jarrow against dropping their standards after they returned to winning ways with a 5-1 hammering of Newcastle University in midweek.

After what has been a positive opening two months to his second season in charge at Perth Green, there was major disappointment last weekend when Northern League Division Two rivals FC Hartlepool dumped Jarrow out of the FA Vase with a 1-0 win on South Tyneside. However, Malia’s men bounced back in stunning fashion as Ryan Hardie, Callum Johnston, Liam McBryde, James Harper and Levi Collins all found the net as the University were blown away on Wednesday night.

Jarrow in action at Chester-le-Street Town (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

That result ensured Jarrow will head into Saturday’s visit to Billingham Town sat two points behind current joint-leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Horden CW and Esh Winning.

Ahead of the trip to Teesside, the Jarrow boss told The Gazette: “We wanted a reaction from last weekend’s defeat against we got it against Newcastle University with a convincing win. We had a bit of a change around with the team and the lads reacted really well. It was great to see five goals scored by all five attacking players we had available. But we need to keep the pressure on at the top of the league and we can’t afford to slack off as everyone around us is picking up wins every time we do. We know we can’t let our standards slip because Billingham is a tough place to go.”

Malia is hoping to receive one boost ahead of the visit to Bedford Terrace as Thomas Ions closes in on a return to contention.

Boldon urged to bounce back from West End defeat

Joint-manager Dan Crooks has revealed confidence remains high at Boldon CA as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing home defeat against Sunderland West End.

After going unbeaten in their first four home league games under Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer, Boldon suffered a first defeat at the Villa as a Craig Linsel brace helped in-form West End to a 2-1 win. However, there were some positives for Crooks and Palmer to take from the game as they look to return to winning ways on home soil when Chester-le-Street United make the short trip to South Tyneside this weekend.

Boldon CA celebrate during their 5-2 home win against Darlington Town (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

The visitors are enjoying a positive season and currently sit in the top eight of the Division Two table - but Crooks has stressed his side still remain confident they can claim a win that could see them move four points clear of the bottom three.

He told The Gazette: “We are looking forward to a tough Chester-le-Street United side coming to us on Saturday. We are hoping to bounce back from last week’s loss and confidence and morale still remains high. We’ve been strong at home recently and when we are at home we always fancy ourselves to get something out of the game.”

Crooks confirmed Boldon are without injured duo Ryan Lamb and Aaron Williams but are boosted by the return of John Murray, Jonny Toward and Aron Burn. Corey Johns and Jordan Reed will also miss out as they suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards so far this season.