Confidence high at Hebburn Town ahead of Workington clash

Hebburn Town kick off the new year with a home game against Workington on Wednesday.

Amar Purewal has called on Hebburn Town to win ’by any means necessary’ when they host Northern Premier League rivals Workington on New Years Day.

The Hornets enjoyed a solid return over the festive period after following up a 3-1 home win against Blyth Spartans with a 1-1 draw at fellow play-off contenders Stockton Town. Those results have left Daniel Moore’s men sat just one point and one place outside of the top five ahead of their third meeting of the season with a Workington side sat in the bottom half of the table.

Hebburn Town captain Amar Purewal celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 home win against Gainsborough Trinity (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

There has been little to choose between the two sides after Hebburn avenged a league defeat at Workington in August with an FA Cup win against the Reds just five days later - and Purewal is anticipating another tough test on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Darlington striker told The Gazette: “We sampled a similar game against Blyth a couple of weeks ago because the conditions then weren’t great. We just have to get through the game by any means necessary and get the points. We’ve played them twice, it’s one apiece with wins so we shall see how it goes. Confidence is high and we haven’t been playing too badly in what have been some tough games. We just have to get back to it at home and then we need to turn our focus towards improving our away record.”

The turning of the year has offered the Hornets club captain an opportunity to reflect on a historic 12 months for both the club and himself. Purewal played an integral role in Hebburn’s Northern Premier League East title win as he plundered his way to 30 goals in all competitions and led the line with pace and power throughout a campaign that has taken the club to its highest ever level.

With the new year now underway, the striker took a moment to reflect on the achievements of last season and remember ‘a very special moment’ in his own career.

“It’s been a brilliant year for us and for me personally, I had a hand in the title win. Sometimes when you score loads of goals and finish seventh and it doesn’t mean as much - but I scored a few goals and helped the club to the title win so it was a very special moment."