Dickman impressed by South Shields reaction ahead of Curzon Ashton clash

The Mariners kick off their home fixtures for the season when Curzon Ashton visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has been impressed with the reaction of his players after last weekend’s defeat at Hereford.

Despite having a number of chances during the first-half at Edgar Street, the Mariners fell to a 3-0 loss on the opening day of the new National League North season. In the aftermath of the defeat, the former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach stressed his players had to move on from the below-par start to the campaign and focus their attention on improving in Saturday’s home game against Curzon Ashton.

South Shields fell to a 3-0 defeat at Hereford on the opening day of the National League North season (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

As he prepared to put the finishing touches to preparations for the 1st Cloud Arena’s opening home fixture of the season, Dickman revealed training has been ‘at a really high level’ and praised his players’ response to the questions asked of them.

He told The Gazette: “The reaction has been excellent and I think are really good with what we do Monday to Friday. Training has been at a really high level and the reaction has been fantastic. It’s one game into the season and on a different day, we had moments when we could have been ahead ourselves. It wasn’t to be on the day unfortunately and we can’t afford to concede soft goals in the way we did. Those are the conversations we’ve had with the players this week, talking about how to stop that happening but now we need that reaction on Saturday. We know it’s going to be tough and teams will make it difficult for us, Saturday will be no different.”

Dickman’s side were backed by a strong band of travelling support in their long trip to Hereford last weekend and there looks set to be another impressive attendance as they kick off their home fixtures for the season on Saturday afternoon. A strong home record has been the foundations upon which the Mariners march up the non-league pyramid have been built and Dickman has stressed his players must ‘elevate their levels’ even higher on home soil if they are to take their biggest step yet this season.

He said: “Our support is unbelievable, at home it is brilliant but we are taken aback home or away. We had a good number of supporters down at Hereford, they follow us around the country and we know they will be behind us again. Over the years, the club is renowned for having a good home record and we have to improve it even further because our home ground is a fantastic place and one where the players thrive. We expect that again this weekend with it being our first home game of the season and we want to elevate our levels even higher to get a positive result.”

Dickman confirmed he has no new injury concerns and that could mean competitive home debuts for the likes of Aidan Rutledge, Jamie Bramwell, Coleby Shepherd and Dan Ward. There could be a first appearance for the Mariners latest addition after they secured the services of Stockport County right-back Jid Okeke on loan until January.