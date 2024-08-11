Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a disappointing opening to the new season for South Shields as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Hereford.

South Shields captain Robert Briggs admitted his side have ‘a lot to learn’ after fell to a 3-0 defeat at Hereford on the opening day of the National League North season.

Elliott Dickman handed debuts to summer signings Jamie Bramwell, Coleby Shepherd, Dan Ward, Ashton Mee and Aidan Rutledge as he prepared his side for a tough looking test at Edgar Street. However, goals from Montel Gibson, Andy Williams and Abou Ceesay ensured the Mariners boss suffered a disappointing defeat in his first competitive game as the club’s permanent manager.

South Shields fell to a 3-0 defeat at Hereford on the opening day of the National League North season (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Midfielder Briggs stressed too many of the Mariners side suffered with an off-day and urged them to put things right in training over the coming days.

He told the club website: “I think if we are brutally honest, our levels weren’t where they needed to be. We had a few players that had off-days today - but we can’t afford to more than a few. Unfortunately we had that today but when you look at the game as a whole, we had plenty of chances. There were a few good chances from their keeper so there is a lot to learn from today. It’s the first game of the season, we’ll learn from it and move on. We just have to take the positives from the game, take it into next week, have a good week of training analysing the game and seeing where we can improve and no doubt, the lads will do that.”

Briggs paid tribute to a healthy band of travelling support that got behind his side on what was a deeply disappointing opening to the new season.

He said: “They came out in numbers and it showed at the end of the game when the lads were giving them that applause because that’s exactly what they deserve. To travel that far and to get beat 3-0 but still make the noise that they were, it’s massive credit to them and the lads really appreciate it.”

The Mariners will look for a vast improvement when they return to action in their first home game of the season next Saturday when Curzon Ashton are the visitors to the 1st Cloud Arena.