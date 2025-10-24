Hebburn Town face a short trip to North East neighbours Dunston UTS in the FA Trophy first round on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald has warned Hebburn Town his players are relishing the opportunity to cause an upset in Friday night’s FA Trophy tie.

The Hornets will travel to the UTS Stadium for what will their first ever first round tie in the competition and they have been handed a relatively short trip to face their former Northern Premier League East Division rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy

Dunston have come close to joining Daniel Moore’s men in step three after falling to penalty shoot-out defeats in the last two East Division play-off finals and they will hope to prove they can more than match their North East neighbours and secure a second round spot for the first time in their history.

McDonald has been impressed with how Hebburn have fared at a higher level and praised their ‘astute’ recruitment since securing promotion - but warned the Hornets his side are more than capable of causing an upset as they proved in the last round of the competition.

He told The Gazette: “We know the size of the task on Friday. We know Hebburn are a strong side, and we know they are more than holding their own in the league above - but we’ve been here before. We knocked out a strong Warrington Rylands side in the last round and we didn’t do it by luck, we earned it.

“This is a local derby too so we don’t need any extra motivation. We are in good form, so we are hugely looking forward to the challenge on our own patch. Hebburn have done well since being promoted from our division, they’ve been astute with their recruitment. We know what to expect from Bobby’s teams, but it’s a game we are relishing."

Your next football read: Newcastle United's Nick Pope's save percentage and clean sheets compared to other Premier League goalkeepers