Hebburn new boy Briggs takes positives from Leek Town draw

Hebburn Town battled to a 3-3 draw with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Leek Town on Saturday.

Hebburn Town new boy Robert Briggs tried to take the positives from a frustrating home draw with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Leek Town.

Ethan Wood fired the Hornets in front midway through the first half but the visitors hit back to ensure the game was level at half-time as Connor Heath found the net. The two sides swapped goals in the early stages of the second-half with Wood doubling his tally after Alex Hurst had put the visitors in front for the first time.

Hebburn Town midfielder Robert Briggs (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Olly Martin appeared to have given Hebburn all three points when he put them in front once again two minutes from time but Louis Potts snatched a point for Leek with 96 minutes on the clock. Despite the obvious disappointment at missing out on a win, debutant Briggs insisted his new team-mates must take the positives and focus on improvements as they look to move on from their late frustration.

He told the club website: “It was really frustrating. When you dominate a game and have so many chances it’s really frustrating not to come away with three points - but the positives are that we have scored three goals and created a lot of chances. If we can tighten things up, there are a lot of positives to take.

“You have to take positives because at the end of the day, if you can’t win, you don’t lose. There’s a lot of positives to take. Yes, we will have a look at the things we can improve on and we will work on them.”

Quality

Hebburn Town midfielder Ethan Wood (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Although much of the focus was on how Briggs fared on his debut, he was slightly overshadowed by midfield partner Wood as he added two goals to his Hornets tally and earned praise from the former South Shields stalwart.

Briggs said: “He (Wood) is a great player and I’ve played against him a lot over the years. He never gives you an easy game, he’s got a lot of quality and he showed that today.”

The Hornets will now focus their attention on their FA Trophy first round tie at North East rivals Dunston UTS on Friday night.

