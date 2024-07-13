A place in history and the chance to ensure football finally ‘comes home’ is within England’s grasp as they prepare to face Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side may well have made a slow start to the tournament after taking five points from group games against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia - but the Three Lions have do seem to have gathered some momentum at just the right time after coming through a penalty shoot-out against Switzerland before Wednesday’s dramatic semi-final win against the Netherlands.