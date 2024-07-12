Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United transfer target Nico Williams have been subjected to a ‘excessive and uncontrolled’ level of speculation over his future with Athletic Club.

That was the verdict of the La Liga club’s president Jon Uriate as he assessed the situation surrounding the Spain international after he shone during La Roja’s run to the final of Euro 2024. Despite earning just 14 caps prior to the tournament, Williams has become a key part of the Spain side that has impressed throughout the last four weeks and will be a one of the biggest threats to an England side that could contain Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier in Sunday night’s final in Berlin.

Williams went into Euro 2024 with some serious momentum after he helped Athletic to their first Copa del Rey Final win in 40 years after they came through a penalty shoot-out against Real Mallorca in the final in Seville in April. After impressing in Spain’s group stage wins against Croatia and Italy, the 22-year-old provided his first goal and assist of Euro 2024 in a round of 16 win against Georgia and continued to shine in the quarter-final win against Germany and Tuesday’s semi-final victory against pre-tournament favourites France.

However, the backdrop to the tournament has been provided by ongoing speculation over Williams’ long-term future with Athletic Club, despite the fact he put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal in December last year. The talented winger has always reiterated his desire to remain with the Basque giants but the reported presence of a £49million release clause in his current contract has peaked interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool and Barcelona over the last year. Speculation was ramped up even further earlier this week when Barca president Joan Laporta suggested his club could afford to sign the winger, despite the ongoing financial issues they were suffering.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, he said: "Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams. Nico's a player I like - I like him a lot. We are working with (Hansi) Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave (sporting director) Deco to close the operations we are working on. Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial (issues) and we will be back within LaLiga's Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of signings."

However, Athletic Club president Uriate has hit back at the ‘public pressure’ being placed upon Williams and stressed he is confident the winger will remain with his club as their are ‘no limits to Athletic’s aspirations’.

He said: "Nico, a player who is committed to Athletic, has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled manner while at the European Championships. The RFEF have not been able to protect him. Respect between all the actors who make up football is a fundamental basis - or that's how we view it at Athletic - which does not include subjecting players with contracts at one club to public pressure to join other clubs.

"There are no limits to Athletic's aspirations. We are demonstrating that we have an attractive project, a winning project for our players and our coach. The proof of that is that we have renewed the contracts of two of our internationals, Unai Simón and Dani Vivian, while Nico signed a new deal last year until 2027. Various other sought-after players have also committed their future to the club. Athletic are financially, socially and in sporting terms capable of keeping players of the calibre of those named in its structure, including Nico."