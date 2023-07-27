Newcastle United’s preparations for the new season are slowly nearing a conclusion after a hard-working draw with Chelsea.

The Magpies fought their back to a draw against Chelsea with a late first-half equaliser from Miguel Almiron in USA. Just three friendlies remain, with Eddie Howe’s men facing Brighton in the USA this weekend ahead of taking on Fiorentina and Villarrreal next weekend. Attention will then turn to the new season and taking on Aston Villa the following weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tierney interest

Newcastle are said to remain interested in Arsenal star Kieran Tierney this summer.

The Magpies still find themselves in a jam due to Financial Fair Play issues, but the Evening Standard are saying the club are still interested in Tierney with Howe keen to strengthen the left-side of his defence, Dan Burn played on that side last season, but Howe would likely prefer to have an attack-minded full-back on both sides.

Arsenal are said to want as much as £35million for Tierney, but other reports have suggested the Gunners would need to be a bit more realistic. Newcastle’s interest likely depends on further sales,while Tierney has recently spoken about his willingness to play a supplamentary role at the Emirates Stadium.

Ashby deal close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle youngster Harrison Ashby is set to depart for the coming season.

Ashby was snapped up from West Ham last season, but astill only 21 years of age and unlikely to be a starter for now, Newcastle are set to send the full-back out on loan. The BBC report than Championship club Swansea City are set to complete a season-long loan deal.