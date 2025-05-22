Former York City and Darlington striker joins Hebburn Town

Hebburn Town have continued adding to their squad with the signing of an experienced striker.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has backed new signing Gary Martin to bring the best out of his fellow attacking players when the new Northern Premier League season gets underway.

After completing the signing of Newton Aycliffe midfielder Ethan Wood, the Hornets launched a second raid on the East Division after persuading experienced frontman Martin to leave Bishop Auckland and step into the third tier of the non-league game.

Hebburn Town have signed experienced striker Gary Martin from Bishop Auckland (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The 34-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the professional game after featuring for the likes of York City, Belgian side Lokeren and Iceland clubs IBV, KR and Selfoss over the last 15 years. Martin returned to England last November to join the Two-Blues and scored five goals in 24 appearances as his side ended the season in the top half of the East Division table.

Martin will now be faced with the sizeable task of replacing Amar Purewal after the Hornets skipper and top goalscorer accepted an offer to be reunited with twin brother Arjun at Hebburn’s Premier Division rivals Stockton Town.

However, Hornets boss Moore is confident his latest addition can bring ‘professional and a will to win’ to his squad as they prepare for their second season in step three.

He told The Gazette: “That experience is what we wanted because it would have been tough for a young striker to come in and play where Amar played. Gary has that experience, he has a bit of everything and he has been in professional football all of his life up until last year. What he will bring to the team is professionalism, he wants to win, he wants to play at the highest level possible and I think he will bring some real qualities out of the other players.

“Not just himself and being that target for us up front, I think he’ll bring out of the best in some of the other players in and around him - and we can only benefit from that.”

Meanwhile, Hornets midfielder Paul van Zandvliet has joined Bishop Auckland after he was initially expected to return to Hebburn for pre-season training.

