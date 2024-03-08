Hartlepool United youngster can 'go far' following successful Hebburn Town loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United youngster Leo Robinson has the right mentality and drive to forge a successful career as he continues to shine during a loan spell with Hebburn Town.

That was the verdict of Hornets manager Daniel Moore, who has been impressed with the Pools midfielder during the first month of a loan spell with the Northern Premier League East Division club. Robinson, son of former Hartlepool and Stockport defender Mark Robinson, earned his first experience of senior football with Northern League club Redcar Athletic in January but quickly stepped up to step four in the non-league pyramid with former FA Vase winners Hebburn.

Hartlepool United youngster Leo Robinson is impressing on loan at Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes)

Since joining the Hornets, the 17-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and providing three assists in just five appearances and will hope to add to his tally when the play-off contenders host Sheffield on Saturday afternoon. Moore described Robinson’s determination to experience senior football with a loan into the Northern Premier League as ‘a green light to bring him in’ and believes the youngster is getting ‘a good platform’ to develop his career during his time on South Tyneside.

He told The Gazette: “When you speak to some young players, a lot of them, and it’s not putting them down, a lot of them want to stay where they are and be in what they may see as a bit of a comfort zone. Leo wanted to come out and experience men’s football and that was a green light to bring him in for me. Since he’s come in, he’s been excellent.

“The league is very unforgiving, but his athleticism and his enthusiasm have both been impressive. He’s only 17 but I don’t care about his age. He’s been a great addition for us and I know he will be a big part of the rest of our season. It’s difficult for young players to progress these days and it’s all about mentality. Leo has that mentality and that desire to achieve what he wants to achieve during his career. He shows that drive and attitude, the willingness to learn, and that can go far. Our older lads look after him, they understand he’s a young lad making his way and we are helping give him a good platform to build on.”