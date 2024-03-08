Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United want to expand St James' Park to exceed a 60,000 capacity but face various obstacles in their mission to do so.

While St James' Park's location is often viewed as its best feature, it has also proven to be a considerable weakness as far as an expansion is concerned. The well-documented issues regarding the listed buildings on Leazes Terrace, the stadium's proximity to the Leazes Conservation Area and major city-centre thoroughfares scupper any conventional expansion plans.

But after purchasing the Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate Stand, the club have turned to world-leading experts to explore all avenues regarding a potential expansion of the current stadium. The club are set to discover the results of a feasibility study report in the coming weeks.

But talk of a full stadium rebuild or a relocation hasn't been completely ruled out. However, any chance of a relocation to next to the Utilita Arena site has been dashed after Homes England purchased the land for property development.

St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rebuilding the stadium slightly north into Leazes Park is a possibility but would likely be met with significant obstacles and publish backlash.

The club's decision will be influenced by the feasibility study, but head coach Eddie Howe has already made his preference clear when asked for his verdict.

"I feel a connection with the stadium of course," he said. "I'm looking at the stadium as I do when I'm driving around Newcastle and it draws you in, it sucks you in.

"That's the beauty of where the stadium is situated, it is never out of your eyeline or out of your thoughts which is such a unique thing.

"I don't think there is another stadium like it and personally I'd love to stay and develop what is there to make it even better for our supporters. But you have to understand the needs of everybody and take in all that information but [to stay] would be my wish."