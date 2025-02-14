Hebburn Town boss excited by challenges that lie ahead as play-off push continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town host fellow Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off contenders Worksop Town on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore is relishing the ‘massive games’ that lie ahead during the final third of the season - starting with Saturday’s home clash with fellow play-off contenders Worksop Town.

Following a run of three consecutive draws against Lancaster City, Macclesfield and Matlock Town, Moore’s men sit seven points and three places shy of the NPL Premier Division top five - but hold two games in hand on a number of clubs above them in the table. Saturday’s visitors are one of those sides as they challenge for a play-off spot for the second consecutive season after winning the East Division at a canter during the 2022/23 campaign.

Hebburn Town battled a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The Hornets have enjoyed a similarly impressive first season in step three and remain firmly in the mix for a top five spot - and Moore is looking forward to what should be an exciting end to what has already been a historic campaign for his club.

He told The Gazette: “It’s going to be a big end to the season but we had a bit of a laugh and joke about it to take the pressure off them. Everything could go on our games because we’ve got Ashton United to play twice, we’ve got Ilkeston, Guiseley, Worksop, Stockton and all of these games are massive games towards the end of the season. Regardless of what happens with us, we are going to be involved in some massive games between now and the end of the season and we have to enjoy that. Saturday is obviously one of them but it’s one we have to look forward to.

“I’ve said to people we have played really well in recent weeks in challenging circumstances and we haven’t lost over three tough games. I said that to the players last weekend that these points can make a difference and Saturday can be the same if we can go and get a result.”

Moore will take a late check on the fitness of winger Joe Posthill but full-back Aidan Heywood will definitely miss out and is set to be on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

