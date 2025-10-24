Hebburn Town boss Moore expecting goals in Dunston FA Trophy clash
Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore is anticipating an eventful contest when his side make the short trip to Dunston UTS for their first ever FA Trophy first round tie on Friday night.
The Hornets saw off Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Whitby Town to secure a historic visit to the first round of the competition and there was a notable sense of excitement when they were handed a visit to their former East Division rivals.
The two clubs quickly agreed to move the tie to a Friday night in a bid to attract a strong attendance at the UTS Stadium and Moore believes those in attendance will be treated to a high-scoring affair as both sides look to play on the front foot.
He told The Gazette: “It’s a good tie and we always get away ties anyway so it’s nice to have one when it’s not miles away. It’s a great game for the North East and we know Dunston deserve to be in our division after what happened in the last couple of years so it’s clearly going to be a great game between two strong sides.
“When we were asked about the Friday I said yes straightaway because it’ll be good to get a decent crowd in there. We have been performing well, scoring goals and conceding and they could say the same thing so it should be a great game between two sides that like to attacking. It’ll be exciting for the neutral and hopefully we put on a bit of a performance.”
Improve
Moore could hand another start to his latest signing after former South Shields stalwart Robert Briggs made his debut in last weekend’s league draw with Premier Division rivals Leek Town. The Hornets boss praised the impact made by the experience midfielder and stressed Briggs will continue to improve and get the most out of his new team-mates as he becomes accustomed to life with the club.
He said: “The big thing for him (Briggs) was to have a project he felt he could get his teeth into and we have that with the plans we have at the club. He hasn’t played a lot of football but he came in on Saturday, he was very good and he’ll only get better and improve those around him too.”