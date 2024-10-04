Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town are in FA Trophy action on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Moore has insisted nobody at Hebburn Town will get too carried away by their impressive start to their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Aidan Heywood, Joe Walton and Leo Robinson were on all target in midweek as the Hornets came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Hyde United in midweek to move back into third place in the table. However, Moore and his players will take a welcome break from what has been a hectic opening to a historic league campaign on Saturday when they turn their focus towards an FA Trophy third qualifying round home tie with step three rivals FC United of Manchester.

Hebburn Town celebrate one of their goals in Saturday's 2-1 home win against Lancaster City (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The visitors arrive on South Tyneside sat in the Premier Division relegation zone - but did claim a win at Hyde last weekend as a Jordan Buckley hat-trick gave the Red Rebels a 3-2 win at the Project Solar Stadium in their first game under new manager Mark Beesley. With an intriguing clash lying in wait this weekend, Moore insisted his side will focus on themselves and will keep their feet on the ground as they look to continue their fine form.

He told The Gazette: “We have got to be looking to get through because we want to do well in all cup competitions. We are under no illusions it’s a tough game, I’ve seen their last four or five games and they’re a good side. But we will just go about our business and when people I ask I just say we have been getting points to stay in the league and we are performing well but there may be a patch when that doesn’t happen. We’re doing the basics well, you have to in this league - but when we are complimented about how we’ve been in this league, it’s nice to hear but we are just concentrating on pushing on from a solid start.”

Although some have suggested the FA Trophy could distract Hebburn from their league campaign, Moore insisted making progress in cup competitions can add a different dynamic to a season and bring benefits on and off the pitch for the club.

He said: “We had a couple of games in the FA Cup, which were good and it was a distraction from the league. We want to go as far as we can and I think doing that gives you a breather of having to be on it every week in the league. Cup competitions, they’re a bit different and as long as you’re in the game you can get through and get some money in the bank for the club.”

Moore confirmed Olly Martin and Liam Murray are still out injured and Paul Van-Zandvliet is still serving a ban after he was shown a straight red card in the recent home defeat against Whitby Town - but on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson is available after he was given permission to play by the Black Cats.