Hebburn Town 'didn't deserve anything' from Basford United draw - Moore

Hebburn Town kept their unbeaten record alive against Basford United thanks to a late penalty from Olly Martin.

Daniel Moore praised Hebburn Town’s desire after they snatched a last-gasp point in Saturday’s home game with Basford United - but insisted his side deserved nothing from the game.

The Hornets went into the game looking to preserve their perfect start to their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - but struggled to find their usual levels after injuries robbed them of the services of captain Amar Purewal, Joe Walton and Arron Thompson. The visitors took the lead ten minutes before half-time when experienced striker Ash Chambers tapped home from close range after Hornets keeper Kieran Hunter had kept out an effort from Kacy Butterfield.

Action from Hebburn Town's 1-1 draw with Basford United (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Liam Noble wasted an opportunity to get his side back on level-terms in the second-half when he saw a penalty saved by Basford keeper Saul Deeney - but in front of the watching Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles and Magpies legend Peter Beardsley, Moore’s side kept pushing and earned a dramatic point when Olly Martin converted from the penalty spot after he had been brought down.

After the game, Moore told The Gazette: “We didn’t deserve anything out of today’s game, being brutally honest. Individually, giving the ball away time-after-time, and you can’t build anything. Through midfield, even from full-back areas, we gave the ball away way too much so it was really disappointing. But on the flip side of that, our desire to stay in games, our desire to get something out of a game, it’s up there with the best dressing rooms I’ve been in.”

The Hornets will face a severe test on Monday when they prepare to visit Workington for the first of two visits the Cumbrian outfit in the space of five days. With injuries decimating his squad, Moore admitted both he and his coaching staff have some big decisions to make ahead of their double header with the Reds.

He said: “We’ve just sat in the office and gone through three or four different teams because some lads there have played Saturday and Tuesday for the last few weeks and now are going to have to do Saturday and Monday. The likelihood is some won’t be ready on Monday, we will have to look to the bench and come up with something. It’s back to the drawing board.”