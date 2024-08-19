Hebburn Town won't get carried away by impressive form - captain Purewal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hornets are looking for a fourth consecutive win when they return to Hebburn Sports Ground on Tuesday night.

Hebburn Town captain Amar Purewal has warned his team-mates not to get carried away by their impressive start to their first ever season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The East Division champions kicked off a historic campaign in the third tier of the non-league game with a 1-0 home win against Warrington Rylands before claiming three points with the same scoreline in their visit to Blyth Spartans last Tuesday night. A brace from Panjab international Purewal made it three wins from three at Mickleover on Saturday and Daniel Moore’s men will hope to extend their fine run when Gainsborough Trinity visit Hebburn Sports Ground on Tuesday night.

Amar Purewal in action during Hebburn Town's 2-0 win at Mickleover (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Purewal aimed to inject some realism into the Hornets’ preparations for the game by stressing there is a long wait to go in the season - despite conceding his side have enjoyed their introduction into life at a higher level.

He told The Gazette: “It’s been a good start for us, not conceding any goals and defending well as a team. But it’s three games in, we’ve done nothing yet. I think to do well and play well is one thing, we have to enjoy the journey. This time last year we were in the league below and we were one of a number of teams that wanted to come up. Now we are here and we are just enjoying it. Maybe we are a bit of the unknown, it’s all open, it’s good fun.”

After failing to find the net in the opening day win against Rylands and the victory at Spartans, there was some relief for Purewal when he belatedly got off the mark with a brace that gave his side a third consecutive win on Saturday afternoon. Boosted by his first goals of the season, Purewal has now set his sights on adding to his tally on home soil on Tuesday night.

He said: “I’m my own biggest critic and I have such high standards but I had a feeling I would score on Saturday. As a striker, you get that hunch you’re going to score and I know if I get a chance on Tuesday I will put them away. We are looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Northern League Division Two leaders will aim for a seventh win in eight games when they visit Redcar Town and Boldon CA are looking for a first win of the campaign when they host Newcastle University.