The match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

David Coote will referee will referee the match at the Vitality Stadium. It will be Coote’s first match refereeing Newcastle since the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in April 2023.

Coote also refereed Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final a couple of months earlier. At Bournemouth, he will be assisted by Lee Betts and Craig Taylor with Simon Hooper as fourth official.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tim Robinson will be on VAR, assisted by Neil Davies. Newcastle have already been on the receiving end of a controversial refereeing decision after just one match this season after Craig Pawson decided to show Fabian Schar a straight red card for violent conduct against Ben Brereton Diaz in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Southampton last weekend.

Brereton Diaz pushed Schar to the ground before going head-to-head with the Swiss defender and promptly throwing himself to the ground once contact had been made. Pawson made the decision to show Schar a red card which was not overturned by VAR.

Following the win, Newcastle analysed the footage and decided to appeal the red card but the decision was upheld. As a result, Schar will serve a three-match suspension - starting against Bournemouth this weekend.

The 32-year-old will also miss the midweek trip to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup as well as next weekend’s match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. He will be eligible to return to action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 15 (4:30pm kick-off).