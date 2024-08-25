Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has hit out at the ‘noise’ around the club during the transfer window.

Palace have had high-profile departures this summer as they have lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich Jordan Ayew to Leicester City as well as Joachim Andersen to Fulham this week for a combined transfer income of around £85million. There has also been serious interest from Newcastle United for defender Marc Guehi which has lasted throughout August.

The Magpies have so far failed to land the England international with Palace understood to be holding out for £70million. Newcastle’s latest proposal was reportedly worth £65million, according to Sky Sports.

The Guehi transfer saga has played out in the media with numerous reports of transfer bids and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish speaking publicly about Newcastle’s interest in the defender.

And Glasner has suggested that all the noise and speculation surrounding the club and its players have had a negative impact on their start to the season. Palace have lost their opening two matches against Brentford and West Ham United.

Following the West Ham defeat, Glasner told Sky Sports: “I don't believe in coincidences. Maybe we have too much noise around the club, in the club, in the locker room. This is what we have to change.

“What's clear is that we have to replace the players that we sell.”

When asked about Guehi’s future and the links to Newcastle, Glasner added: “I don't want to talk about transfer rumours after the game. It's the West Ham defeat and it hurts.”