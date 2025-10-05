Hebburn Town heroes make club history with Whitby win

Hebburn Town secured a place in the FA Trophy first round draw with a win at Whitby Town on Saturday.

Hebburn Town assistant manager Mark Hudson revealed some comments from Whitby Town players had provided extra motivation for a historic FA Trophy win on Saturday.

The Hornets have already claimed an away win against the Seasiders this season after securing a 2-0 victory at the Turnbull Ground in a Northern Premier League Premier Division fixture on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring the first goal of Hebburn Town's FA Trophy win at Whitby Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Comments made during that game were used as motivation by Daniel Moore’s squad as they prepared for Saturday’s third qualifying round tie on the North Yorkshire coast as the Hornets secured a spot in the first round proper for the first time in their history. Goals from Joao Gomes and Liam Murray came either side of an equaliser from hosts winger Jarrett Rivers on a day when Hudson believes Hebburn will have quietened the taunts of their opposition.

He told the club website: “That’s made me happy today. The first-half, we were really good, the wind was difficult to grasp to be fair to us and to them it was difficult too. But we got the goal, I think the first 30 minutes we were in control of the game. They had a ten-minute spell just before half-time where it was end-to-end and I didn’t think we had control of the game.

“We addressed that at half-time at one-nil and we came out second-half and were terrible for 15 minutes. They got their goal in that 15 minutes as well and then we made a few changes after 65 or 70 minutes and it just calmed us down a little bit, it gave us more energy and that’s when we got the goal, a great goal by Muzza.

“Wins like that today, we’ve come to Whitby twice from the beginning on the season and beaten them twice. You hear things from their squad from the last game, at two-nil up, some of them are saying we are rubbish and they’re two-nil down. So it’s great to beat them and there’s no comebacks now.”

The Hornets will now prepare for a tough-looking away day double header as they visit FC United and Ashton United over the next ten days and that starts with a visit to the former on Saturday.

