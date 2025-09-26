Moore delighted as homegrown Hornets boost in-form Hebburn Town

Hebburn Town will host Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Rylands on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes the Hornets have benefitted from the pathway put in place that has led to players progressing from youth setup and reserves team into the senior setup at the Trustmark Group Stadium.

By his own admission, Moore has gone into battle in the Northern Premier League Premier Division with a smaller squad this season and that has led to further opportunities for a number of players that have emerged from within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Charlton scored the winning goal as Hebburn Town claimed a 2-1 home victory against Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Youth product Liam Murray has now established himself as a key figure within Moore’s ranks and reserve team graduate Kai Charlton netted his first senior goal in the recent win against Workington. Another youngster impressed last week when Gildo Da Silva scored the winner at Stocksbridge Park Steels and Moore believes further players could benefit from the pathway that is now in place.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Warrington Rylands, the Hornets told The Gazette: “The pathway the club provides for young lads is there for them. As everyone knows, we run with a small squad here and we are doing amazingly with that but it does mean sometimes relying on the younger lads within the football club. Kai Charlton has been one that has come in during pre-season, put a shift in and put his name in the frame.

“He will now be with the squad moving forwards and Muzza (Liam Murray) has been the best midfielder in the league I’ve seen at the moment. He’s been frustrated in the last couple of years and maybe hasn’t had the game-time he wanted but I think we have looked after him and he’s at a stage where we can let him go a bit and he can play that football. Then there is Gildo, who has been in and around the squad and he is learning and improving with every passing week and he will just get better and better with the confidence that will bring.”

There was a major boost for Moore ahead of Saturday’s game as attacking duo Jack Foalle and Olly Martin both return to contention after serving suspensions over the last fortnight. Joao Gomes could also make an appearance after the former South Shields winger joined the Hornets on a permanent basis after spending time on loan with the club last season.

Your next football read: Watson wants South Shields to show 'cup final mentality' in Chorley tie