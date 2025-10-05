Watson reveals South Shields fitness struggles ahead of Chorley win

Dan Ward and Paul Blackett scored as South Shields claimed a 2-0 home win against National League North rivals Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Ian Watson revealed the approach his squad had taken in training that led to a home win against Chorley for the second consecutive weekend.

The Mariners saw off the Magpies with a comfortable win in an FA Cup third qualifying round tie last weekend and made it an unsuccessful visit to the North East for their visitors with a hard earned league win at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields celebrate after Dan Ward scored the first goal of their 2-0 win against National League North rivals Chorley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

On a day when the club bid farewell to long-serving midfielder Robert Briggs, it was winger Dan Ward that opened the scoring with the midway point of the first half approaching. The former Gateshead and Oldham Athletic man was found by the impressive Dan Dodds and took his time before beating Chorley keeper and captain Matt Urwin with a cool finish.

A second goal did not arrive until five minutes from time when top goalscorer Paul Blackett converted from the penalty spot after he had been brought down in the area and that goal ensured the Mariners extended their unbeaten league run to a thirteenth game.

Faced with the difficulty of taking on the same opposition in two consecutive fixtures, Mariners boss Watson admitted he and his coaching staff had focused on their own squad during preparations for the second of those games. However, the former MK Dons and Carlisle United assistant manager also revealed several of his players had missed parts of their preparations after picking up a bug that he believes has ‘gone through the club’ during the week.

Focused

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring South Shields second goal in their 2-0 home win against Chorley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He said: “We really focused on us. They (Chorley) changed a little bit in the second half last week and they pressed with different numbers. So the space then became available in other areas so we made sure the boys were well aware of areas we felt the space would open up and which players we wanted to occupy that space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then when we find the ball in that space, it was about what we want to do with it. I think that was the thing that was a little bit frustrating in the first half, we got the ball in that area where we spoke to the boys about how the game was going to look and we maybe just let ourselves down with a couple of actions, a little bit of sloppiness and just not being on top of our game. But the boys gave everything, they have all week, we had lads that missed Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ve had something going through the club.

“To turn up and put the performance in we have and to take the detail in training, is incredible from them.”

The Mariners now have a free midweek to prepare for their FA Cup fourth qualifying round home tie against Southern Premier League Premier Division Central side Spalding United and Watson’s men know a win over their step three visitors could set up a potential tie with an EFL club in the first round proper.