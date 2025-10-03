Hebburn Town boss could make changes in Whitby Town FA Trophy tie

Hebburn Town face an away tie at Whitby Town in the FA Trophy third qualifying round on Saturday.

Daniel Moore has urged Hebburn Town to take nothing from their league win at Whitby Town as the two sides prepare to meet in the FA Trophy third qualifying round on Saturday.

The Hornets head into the tie on the North Yorkshire coast on the back of a three-game unbeaten run that has lifted them into the top half of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table. They will now take a break from the league action with their Trophy tie against the Seasiders and will hope to replicate the 2-0 win they secured at the Turnbull Ground on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Hebburn Town celebrate during their 2-1 home win against Northern Premier League rivals Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

However, Moore has stressed both sides are ‘in better shape’ than they were on that day and result will have little baring on what could play out in Saturday’s tie.

He told The Gazette: “What happened down there means nothing on Saturday. I went to watch them against Prescot and they deserved to win, they were the better side and I’d probably say both teams are in a better shape than we were for the league game. It was still early in the season, we were both struggling for bodies on the day and were missing big players so you can’t read too much into it. We are looking at this as a brand new game and not looking at the result from a few weeks back.”

Moore admitted he may well look to rotate his squad for the Trophy tie to allow several players to get essential game-time ahead of crucial league fixtures against the likes of FC United of Manchester and Ashton United over the coming weeks. That means winger Joao Gomes could make the first start of his second spell at the club after agreeing to return to the Hornets late last week.

He said: “We don’t have a big squad, there will be changes and we have to get minutes into lads like Joao Gomes, who has come back in, and there are lads coming back from suspensions that need minutes because we have some big league games coming up. We won’t look beyond Whitby because we want to progress but we have to get minutes into legs to stake claims for those big league games.”

One player that will miss out for Hebburn is striker Gary Martin, meaning summer signing Jack Foalle could lead the forward line once again.

