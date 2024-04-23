Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore reflected on a ‘frustrating night’ as his side wasted their first opportunity to claim the Northern Premier League East Division title with a 1-0 home defeat against Ossett United.

The visitors arrived on South Tyneside looking to spoil the party and ensure they cemented their place in the fourth tier of non-league football - and that is exactly what they did with an organised and disciplined display that laid the foundations for a narrow win that came thanks to a second-half penalty from Gibraltar international Adam Priestley.

Hebburn Town defender Dan Groves on the attack during a 1-0 home defeat against Ossett United (photo Tyler Lopes)

He told The Gazette: “I don’t think we even played that badly - we just had a massive swing in the game with the penalty miss and then they get one they take after half-time. It gave them something to hang on to, they executed it and you have to say credit to them. We tried, we gave everything, we didn’t leave anything out there and sometimes football has a nasty habit of bringing up the unexpected. It was a frustrating night.”

The visitors had the first genuine chance of the game when Gibraltar international Priestley raced in behind the Hornets defence but was denied by a smart save from Hornets goalkeeper Kieran Hunter. Chances proved to be at a premium after the let-off for the hosts as Hebburn top goalscorer Amar Purewal headed over the crossbar midway through the half before finding the side entering on the half-hour after getting on the end of a neat pass from Liam Noble.

However, the best opportunity to open the scoring came in the final minute of the half when Purewal was brought down in the area by visitors keeper Callum Hiddleston. Referee Connor Scott wasted little time in pointing to the spot but the deadlock remained unbroken as Purewal’s penalty was well saved by the stopper low down to his right-hand side. The official was pointing to the spot once again in the early stages of the second-half - but it was in favour of the visitors as a foul on TJ Ibrahim allowed Priestley to step up and convert from 12 yards just minutes after Purewal had sent a header narrowly wide at the other end.

The introduction of Liam Murray added some energy and thrust into the Hebburn side and the attacking midfielder went closest to grabbing an equaliser when he dragged a shot wide from the edge of the area. Much to the disappointment of the vast majority of the 1,224 in attendance, two late penalty shouts went ignored as Hebburn’s push for a share of the points became more desperate. That left Hornets boss Moore to focus his attention on what lies ahead as his side visit Sheffield on Saturday afternoon knowing they must at least match Stockton Town’s result in their visit to Belper Town to claim the title.

He said: “If we had been offered this at the start of the season we would have taken it and my job is to pick their chins up because the players are gutted they couldn’t do it in front of a brilliant crowd. If we have to go down there and do it at Sheffield, that’s what we will do.”

Hebburn Town: Hunter, Walton, Groves (Moore), Thompson (Murray), Donaghy, Elsdon, Noble (Robinson), Spence, Purewal, Briggs, Martin Subs: Devitt, Heywood