Newcastle United and Spurs 'prepare' £35m bid for Premier League captain

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing another bid to sign Conor Gallagher as the Chelsea star enters the final 12 months of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 12-times capped England international is a long-term target of the Magpies, who initially showed an interest in taking the midfielder on loan during Steve Bruce’s reign at St James Park. That interest has remained under current manager Eddie Howe and there were reports suggesting Newcastle have made attempts to land Gallagher on loan and permanent deals over the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite the high-profile arrivals of the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes, Gallagher has remained a key part of the Chelsea side under Mauricio Pochettino and received praise from the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager after receiving criticism from supporters earlier this season.

“I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team,” said the Chelsea boss after Gallagher scored in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in February. "He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him. He has always told me it is to stay in Chelsea. He still has one year more on his contract. It's a matter with him and the club."