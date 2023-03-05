Hebburn Town forward Olly Martin set his sights on securing a place in the East Division play-offs after his two-goal blast helped his side to a 5-1 home win against Consett.

Hebburn Town forward Olly Martin grabs his second goal of the day in the Hornets’ 5-1 home win against Consett (Photo: Tyler Lopes)

The Hornets made light work of their former Northern League and FA Vase Final opponents after falling behind to a stunning strike from former Hartlepool United striker Scott Fenwick just after the half-hour mark.

It was Martin that inspired the comeback as the forward produced a neat turn and finish to grab the equaliser three minutes before half-time before seizing on a poor defensive header to put his side in front for the first time in the early stages of the second-half.

Jake Hackett extended the Hornets lead with quarter of an hour remaining as he punished another defensive error from the visitors and two goals in the final 12 minutes from Liam Henderson and substitute James Harrison rounded off a positive day for Daniel Moore’s men.

Martin, who memorably scored the winning goal in the FA Vase Final win over Consett just under two years ago, is confident his side can complete their play-off push and revealed the Hornets squad are ‘pulling in the same direction’ to achieve their aim.

He told The Gazette: “I seem to have a knack of scoring against them but the big thing today was getting the three points and it puts pressure on the teams around us and some of the results have gone our way.

“Everyone in the changing room has a belief we can win in any game we go into and that will be exactly the same in the play-offs if we get there.

“That’s what we want to do, get into the play-offs, give anyone a game and push on from there. The whole changing room is pulling in the same direction, everyone is on the same page, if there’s a problem, we talk it out and we are all on the same page and I think that is showing in the performances.”

