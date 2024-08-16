Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hornets are looking to continue their impressive start to the Northern Premier League season this weekend.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes his side still have much to learn as they look to continue their impressive start to the season.

The Hornets kicked off their first ever season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division with a narrow 1-0 home win against former FA Vase quarter-final opponents Warrington Rylands last weekend and matched that result in Tuesday night’s visit to Blyth Spartans. With two wins from two and no goals conceded, Moore’s side have given themselves an ideal platform to build on ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Mickleover.

Action from Hebburn Town's 1-0 win at Blyth Spartans (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

By contrast, their hosts have collected just one point from an away day at Hyde United and Tuesday night’s 3-1 home defeat against Ilkeston Town. Those results mean the Sports will head into their meeting with Hebburn as one of only eight clubs across the 22-team division that are yet to collect a win during their first two games.

Moore is not taking anything for granted ahead of the trip to Derbyshire and insisted there was one key lesson his players can take from their midweek win at Croft Park that will help them extend their solid start to a historic season.

He told The Gazette: “They (Spartans) have very good players and they’ll get better and better over the coming weeks. They’ll be a really dangerous outfit because they’ve got some really, really good individuals. After that half-hour period, they were on top in the first-half and we had a bit of a spell int he second-half but they put us under some pressure. We are going to get that and we are under illusions we are going to have to try and control games without the ball as well as with it. We’ve worked hard on that in pre-season and you ride your luck sometimes but I thought we deserved that win.”

Although Moore could well retain faith with the side that claimed a hard-earned win against Spartans, the performances of young substitutes Bailey Adamson and Leo Robinson have at least given their manager something to ponder. Striker Adamson was making only his second appearance for the club after joining ahead of the opening day win and his physical presence caused issues in the home defence. Former Hartlepool United youngster Robinson injected some energy into the Hornets side and grabbed the only goal of the game just minutes after his introduction - albeit with the benefit of a fortuitous deflection.

Speaking of the duo, Moore said: “When you put two 18-year-olds on, it’s that element of pride and they won’t mind me saying but naivety. The work ethic they’ve got is second-to-none. We hear some of the stuff coming off from the opposition players, slating our team and that was a little bit disappointing because the players deserved it and I am really proud of them.”