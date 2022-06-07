Mottley-Henry was a regular for the Yorkshire-based club in National League North last season, catching the eye on the right flank and contributing a high number of assists.

The Leeds-born player is a graduate of Bradford City’s Academy and although he made just two senior appearances for the Bantams before leaving, he returned in January 2020 and played 26 times for the League Two side.

Between his two stints with Bradford, Mottley-Henry was at Barnsley, from which he spent loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Mottley-Henry and Kevin Phillips

The 24-year-old moved to Northern Ireland to play for top-flight outfit Larne in 2021 before his return to England to join Bradford Park Avenue, who he had previously represented on loan as a teenager.

Shields will now be the fifth permanent club of Mottley-Henry’s career, and he is excited about the challenge ahead at 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: “It feels good to be here and I’m happy everything is over the line and sorted.

"After speaking to the manager and being shown around the training ground and stadium, it was clear that there’s nothing but positivity here, so joining was a no-brainer.

"The fanbase was definitely a big pulling factor as well because I love playing in front of a big crowd every single week and that really gets me going.

"I’m also really looking forward to working with the manager, who has already asked me which aspect of my game I’d mainly like to work on, which is finishing and scoring more goals. There could be no better manager to work on those things with.

“Our aim this season is promotion and on a personal level, I want to develop as a player and a person, and make the most of the fantastic opportunity I’ve received here.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

Mottley-Henry has spent most of his career on the right flank but is also capable of playing on the left or up-front.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips said: “Dylan is another fantastic signing for the club and we are very excited he has agreed to join us.

“He had various options on the table but has chosen us, which is another brilliant coup for the club and adds to the great set of signings we have already made.

“He brings athleticism, pace and directness, and is still a young player learning the game so has lots of scope to get even better.

“I’m sure he’s going to excite the fans and as staff, we are also very excited to get to work with him.

“Dylan creates extra competition for places in the squad and I firmly believe he is a tremendous signing for us.”

South Shields will be gunning for promotion to the National League North once again next season having narrowly missed out in the play-offs in 2021-22 despite finishing second in the Northern Premier League table.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.