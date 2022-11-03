Is South Shields v Forest Green Rovers FA Cup clash on TV? Streaming details and ticket information

Kevin Phillips’ side go into the game as huge underdogs against League One opposition but, as demonstrated by their win over Scunthorpe United in the last round, know they have the capability of pulling off another giant-killing. Their opponents on Saturday have lost three of their last five league games and find themselves languishing in 23rd place in the table.

Forest Green won promotion from League Two last season but lost manager Rob Edwards in the summer, replacing him with former Notts County boss Ian Burchnall. Unlike Shields, who have defeated four teams to reach this stage of the competition, this will be Rovers’ first appearance in this year’s FA Cup.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about South Shields’ FA Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers:

When is South Shields v Forest Green Rovers?

The FA Cup First Round clash between South Shields and Forest Green Rovers takes place on Saturday, November 5. Kick-off is at midday.

Is South Shields v Forest Green Rovers on TV?

Yes, the game from the 1st Cloud Arena will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage of the game begins at 11:45am following the BBC News and Weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Mottley-Herny celebrates after scoring against Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round

Can I stream the game?

Supporters will also be able to watch the game live on BBC iPlayer. Highlights of all the weekend’s FA Cup action will be broadcast on Sunday, November 6 at 5:45pm on BBC Two.

What’s the latest ticket news?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mariners have announced that less than 400 tickets remain available for Saturday’s game. A sell-out is anticipated with the overall attendance likely to break South Shields’ existing attendance record.

South Shields defeated Scunthorpe United to set up the clash with Forest Green Rovers