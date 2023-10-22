Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The darkness crept across a 1st Cloud Arena pitch only partially illuminated by floodlights as the sun serenely set on a challenging week for South Shields.

Seven days earlier, despite facing a side reduced to ten men within the first 10 seconds and holding a two-goal lead with just 20 minutes on the clock, Julio Arca’s side received some frustrated criticism after they could only take a point from their visit to old foes Warrington Town.

Just three days later came the announcement owner Geoff Thompson was putting the club up for sale, as the battle to make a full recovery from cancer and spending precious time with family correctly claimed precedence over dedicating time to aiding the battle for success between the white lines.

It was fitting to hear supporters honouring the Mariners supremo ahead of, throughout and after Saturday’s home game with King’s Lynn Town, as the club he took over during their time in the Northern League’s second tier moved into second place in the second tier of the non-league game.

Midfielder Robert Briggs has taken each and every step of that journey with the club and he has risen to meet another step up in class as his influence continued to shine with an assured display in the 2-0 win against the Linnets. So who better to offer an insight into the mood at the club in the aftermath of Thompson’s decision?

“For me, it’s not so much a shock because of what the chairman has been through, there’s no surprise he’s doing it the right way,” he told The Gazette.

Robert Briggs celebrates with his South Shields team-mates after netting the only goal in South Shields 1-0 win against Warrington Rylands (photo Kevin Wilson)

“The club couldn’t have made us feel more at ease with the situation. For a lot of people, this is their livelihood so there is bound to be concern. But everyone at the club has faith in Geoff because he has never let anyone down before and we know it will be done in the right way. We will back him with his decision. It’s been emotional this week. I have a great relationship with Geoff because he’s helped me and the family out during his time at the club and we know he will continue supporting the club until the time comes.”

As if to continue the bookending of Thompson’s reign, Julio Arca, once a leading light in the Mariners side that landed the Northern League Division Two title, is now leading the charge from the technical area and on the training pitch.

The Argentinean’s journey has brought emotions, memorable moments and achievements that evaded him during a playing career spent largely in the Premier League and Championship with Sunderland and Middlesbrough. Once the formalities of questions on his side’s win over King’s Lynn are completed, Arca opened up on a situation that some managers may fear would destabilise a season that is already offering so much for him and his squad.

Yet rather than concern or panic, there is tranquility, understanding and assurance resonating from the Mariners boss as his sits in his office, pondering what could lie ahead.

Julio Arca and Geoff Thompson (photo South Shields FC)

“As a manager, as staff, as players, we keep doing what we are doing and looking to improve wherever we can,” said Arca.

“I got to see the start of his time as chairman of the club when I joined and I have seen it grow up over the last eight years. It’s fantastic what he has done for the club, the time and the money, the ambition, he is getting the rewards. In life, things change and the health situation he had over the last year has made him think about the club. We understand that, it is about him and his family and we can keep moving forwards - but there is no doubt he has been excellent for the football club.”

If Arca’s signing during the early days of the 2015/16 season was an early indicator of the ambition shown during Thompson’s tenure, then one of the more recent examples was surely the capture of Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle. A veteran of almost 600 Football League appearances and a further 88 across the FA Cup, League Cup and EFL Trophy (in their many guises), Liddle shunned an opportunity to add to his League Two tally to join the Mariners ahead of last season’s successful push for the Northern Premier League title.

It should be no surprise that a career spanning over 20 years has brought the occasional brush with a change in ownership at the clubs he represented throughout that time. Although only a relative newcomer to the Shields story, Liddle is only too aware of what the targets are as his side look to bring a successful end to Thompson’s reign.

Former Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle

He said: “It’s business as usual for everyone at the football club, whether than be a day, month or year, Geoff will always be there.

“Lee Picton (Mariners sporting director), who has a big role at the club, sat us down in midweek and the message was nothing will change in the immediate future. Down the road, an individual or group may well take over and they’ll have their own thoughts on how the club should be run. That’s all guesswork for now, but for us the focus is getting results. Geoff was adamant he wants to go out on a high and we will be doing all we can to make sure that happens for him. He has been great for this football club over the last eight years.

“Health and family always come first, that’s totally understandable and he deserves a rest. Now we are working even harder to send him on his way knowing his club is successful and in a safe place.”