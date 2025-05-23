Hebburn Town round off triple transfer deal with move for Morpeth Town forward

Hebburn Town have continued adding to their squad in preparation for the new season.

Hebburn Town have completed the signing of Morpeth Town forward Jack Foalle to round off a busy week in the transfer market.

After getting his summer recruitment underway with the additions of Newton Aycliffe midfielder Ethan Wood and Bishop Auckland striker Gary Martin, Daniel Moore has boosted his attacking ranks by agreeing a deal to sign former Whitley Bay forward Foalle.

Hebburn Town forward Jack Foalle (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The 31-year-old joined the Highwaymen in October 2018 and was part of the squad that were crowned as Northern Premier League East Division champions within his first season at Craik Park. After helping establish Morpeth as a Premier Division club in recent seasons, Foalle has now agreed to join Hebburn and his new manager believes his third addition of the week will offer something lacking in his squad last season.

He told The Gazette: “He’s just turned 31 so he’s still at a good age football-wise and he’s got something we lacked a bit last year, which is that direct pace. I think he had about 30 goal involvements last year and that’s a big number in our division. With him on board, it gives us another opportunity and another body going forward. When you look at it on paper, we have that great mixture of pace and experience. Jack has umpteen years of experience at this level and we have recruited really well so far. I am excited to see what the makeup of the team will be when the new season starts.”

A number of players have departed from Hebburn this summer with captain Amar Purewal and midfielder Robbie Spence joining Stockton Town and Bishop Auckland respectively. Joe Walton has agreed to start his managerial career with Northern League Division Two club Sunderland West End and non-contract signing Paul Van Zandvliet has joined Spence at Bishops.

Moore has revealed he has ‘some irons in the fire’ as he looks to add further new additions to his squad in preparation for his side’s second season as a Northern Premier League Premier Division club.

He said: “If we can get more in we will - but I am happy with what we have got at the moment. If the opportunity arises to bring in a player I think can strengthen the squad, we will look at it and see what we can do. We have some irons in the fire, we just can’t commit to anything but we have some coming in for pre-season so we will see what happens there.”

One player that will not be returning for pre-season training is young midfielder Leo Robinson after he agreed to join Northern League Division One club West Auckland Town.