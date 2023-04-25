Jarrow have confirmed the departure of Scott Oliver - just hours after fellow joint-manager Dave Bell brought down the curtain on his time at the club.

The duo were in the dugout on Saturday afternoon as a Liam Mulvain brace and an Abu Salim goal helped their side preserve their Northern League Division Two status with an impressive 3-1 win against Blyth Town. Perth Green stalwart Bell revealed he would be leaving the club following Monday night’s season-ending home clash with Esh Winning and he has now been followed by Oliver after his decision to step down was confirmed on Tuesday.

Oliver was in the dugout alongside Dave Bell as their side reached the FA Vase first round for only the second time in their history at the weekend.

The former Hebburn Town manager was appointed to work alongside Bell in the October 2020 although his impact was limited when the season was curtailed in the wake of further Covid-19 lockdowns just months later. There was some progress shown in the campaign as Jarrow embarked on a record-breaking run to the second round proper of the FA Vase, before they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat against eventual winners Warrington Rylands.

A first full season ended with a mid-table finish in Northern League Division Two and that hinted at what could be a promising campaign this time around - but a struggle to find any sort of consistency meant that the Jarrow only ensured their place in the sixth tier of non-league football on Saturday.

A club statement released on the morning after the 5-0 defeat against Esh Winning on Monday read: “Following Davey Bell’s last game as joint manager of Jarrow FC last night, this morning sees Scott Oliver step down from his position. We now begin our search for a new manager. We offer our thanks to Scott and wish him every success in the future.”