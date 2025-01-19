Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were contrasting fortunes for Jarrow and Boldon CA in the Ebac Northern League this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennie Malia hailed his promotion-chasing Jarrow squad after they came from a goal down to boost their title bid with a home win against Billingham Synthonia.

Despite enjoyed some promising moments during the opening 35 minutes, Jarrow found themselves a goal down on 38 minutes when Ash Lavan found the net for the visitors. However, a quickfire double from Benjamin Shodeinde turned the game on its head and ensured Malia’s men were a goal to the good when the half-time whistle was blown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

They extended their advantage four minutes after the restart when Callum Johnston found the net and that ensured Jarrow claimed a deserved three points. The importance of the win was only further heightened by news title rivals Horden CW and Yarm and Eaglescliffe had also taken maximum points from their fixtures on Saturday.

For Malia, continuing their impressive phone on home soil, where they have won 12 of their 16 league games, meant Saturday was a satisfying day for the Jarrow boss.

He told The Gazette: “We were very disappointed to go a goal down after we controlled the game - but we put in a big 15 minutes before half-time and we got two quick goals as a result of that. We really should have scored a few more in the second-half but overall, we are very happy to make it yet another home win - and I have to praise Dylan Archer as he put in a man of the match display for us.”

Jarrow now have a free midweek as they turn their attention towards next Saturday’s visit to Darlington Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon boss frustrated by Redcar defeat

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks took a ‘backwards step’ in Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat against Redcar Town - but urged his players to move on from the loss.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes and had a two-goal advantage at half-time as Jos Storr scored twice and Connor Smith also found the net. Jolas Sutherland had given Boldon something to build on when he found the net seven minutes before the break and his side roared back into the game after Sam Watts and Oliver Bell netted twice in the space of two minutes. However, Jamie Lee restored Redcar’s lead and Storr ended any doubt over the result when he secured a hat-trick with seven minutes left on the clock.

There was major disappointment for Crooks after his side failed to build on three consecutive wins in all competitions - but he stressed his players will move on from defeat and look to move away from the relegation zone over the coming weeks.

He told The Gazette: “It was a typical performance from us. The first-half was poor - but we reacted well in the second-half and got it back to 3-3. Then we conceded a daft goal and went on to lose the game. It’s a backwards step for us after we had put in some good performances recently - but we just move onto next week.”

Boldon are back in action when they travel to Essity Park to take on Prudhoe YC next Saturday afernoon.