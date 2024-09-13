Macclesfield test lies in wait as South Shields aim for FA Cup progress

South Shields will hope to progress into the FA Cup third qualifying round with a win at Macclesfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Dickman believes South Shields are fully aware of the challenge that lies in wait as they prepare to visit Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday.

The ambitious Silkmen are managed by former Leicester City and Wales star Robbie Savage and are currently sat at the top of non-league’s third tier after winning six and drawing one of their first eight games of the league season. They squad is full of players with experience of the higher levels of the non-league game including former Gateshead loan star Danny Elliott and midfielder John Rooney, who has enjoyed spells with Stockport County and Wrexham and is the brother of Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from South Shields' 1-0 defeat at Chester (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The Mariners will travel to the Leasing.com Stadium looking to move on from what was an underwhelming display in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at National League North rivals Chester as a Tom Peers strike condemned Dickman’s men to a narrow loss. The Mariners boss admitted the performance did not look anywhere near what he expects from his players - and stressed they have to be ready to show an improvement to return to winning ways if they are to secure a place in Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

He told The Gazette: “From a timing point of view, we will have to look at a few players ahead of the trip down there because we are carrying little niggles and knocks, so we have to do everything we can to make sure we have everyone fully fit and ready for the challenge. We know we have to be a lot better than we showed at Chester because that performance just wasn’t us and it wasn’t what we expect from everyone. I don’t think we’ll ever take anything for granted (against Macclesfield) because they are a lot like us as a club. They have fantastic backing from supporters and there is a lot going on at the club. We are the same and that means we know what we are expecting to face down there because on paper it looks like fantastic game for everyone involved - although it’s only fantastic if you go there an get a positive result.”

Sam Hodgson is likely to lead the Mariners line once again after he was recalled from a loan spell at Morpeth Town following the injury Paul Blackett suffered in the recent win against Buxton.

FA Cup second qualifying round ties (North East clubs only): Dunston UTS v Scarborough Athletic, Crook Town v Witton Albion, Stockton Town v Marine, Newcastle Benfield v Wythenshawe Town, Chester v Hebburn Town, Blyth Spartans v Bury, Spennymoor Town v Morpeth Town, Macclesfield v South Shields, West Didsbury and Chorlton v Darlington