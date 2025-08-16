Moore backs Hebburn Town squad after agonising late Lancaster loss

Hebburn Town suffered a late defeat in their visit to Northern Premier League rivals Lancaster City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore refused to criticise his depleted Hebburn Town squad after the Hornets succumbed to an agonisingly late defeat in their visit to Lancaster City.

Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Cameron agreed to a second loan stint with Hebburn ahead of the game after summer signing Harrison Bond suffered an injury - but Moore’s preparations were dealt a further blow when two members of his squad indicated they wanted to seek a new challenge in the days before Saturday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Town fell to a 2-1 defeat in their visit to Lancaster City (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Despite being up against it before the game got underway, the Hornets got themselves in front on 24 minutes with Gary Martin’s first goal for the club before Ethan Wood matched that achievement ten minutes before half-time. However, the hosts hit back before the interval with a goal from Nic Evangelinos to ensure their was work to do after the restart.

Hebburn remained in front until the closing stages but their admirable efforts went without reward as Evangelinos doubled his tally to grab an equaliser in the second minute of injury-time before Dylan Thompson snatched the point for his side with the last kick off the game.

Speaking after the game, Moore told the club website: “The players put an absolute shift in. We were left with myself and Harry Richardson on the bench because we had couple of players come to me this week and say they want to go for a new challenge - so we were left really short and the players that were on that pitch today represented the club brilliantly.

“The first half, we were very good, could have been in front by more. The second half, we knew they would come out and have to have a go. We were weathering the storm and with about five minutes left, due to fatigue I felt I had to make a change, Micky (Turner) was struggling with his ankle, he could hardly run, and in hindsight, do you make it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s contributed to us losing the game so that’s on me, I’ll take it on the chin and it’s something I will learn from. But the players, I can’t fault their effort today.”

The Hornets now have a free midweek before they host Cleethorpes Town and Moore has confirmed he will allow two players to leave the club before that game.