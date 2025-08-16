Watson wants more from South Shields after Leamington win

South Shields made it back-to-back wins in the National League North with a 2-0 victory at Leamington.

Ian Watson has warned South Shields they have room for improvement despite rounding off a fine first week of the National League North season with a win at Leamington.

The Mariners handed debuts to new signings Cedwyn Scott and Rhys Walsh after they joined the club in the 48 hours before the trip to the Midlands and both players enjoyed successful first starts. Paul Blackett and Will Jenkins had gone close in the opening half-hour before Scott marked his debut with a neat finish that opened the scoring and his goalscoring account.

South Shields celebrate Paul Blackett's goal in their 2-0 win at Leamington (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Not to be outdone by his former Gateshead team-mate, last season’s top goalscorer Blackett doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half as he made the most of some fine approach play from Dan Dodds to grab his first goal of the season.

The win means Watson’s men have taken six points from their opening two games of the season and have also kept two clean sheets in the process. Although remaining positive, Watson moved to warn his players they can improve on their performance during the coming weeks and months.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a good start but it definitely could be better. There is loads of stuff we need to work on and loads of stuff we need to get better at but the boys have been incredible in the short amount of time we have been working with them. We are working really hard and it’s important we get the results that we have to give them belief in what we are doing. Last week, people spoke about winning when we aren’t at our best and that’s definitely a strength because there will be weeks when it just doesn’t happen or opponents play well so you have to keep clean sheets and take points.”

Demands

South Shields striker Cedwyn Scott (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The immediate impact made by new signing Scott was a major boost for Watson as the former Carlisle United and Gateshead forward grabbed a debut goal just 48 hours after becoming the Mariners latest addition. Having worked with Scott over recent seasons, Watson admitted he was unsurprised by the forward’s impressive introduction to life with his new side and described his signing as ‘a massive thing’ for the club.

He explained: “He was amazing today, he linked the play up really well, he understood the system and the demands of him - but I knew he would do that anyway because I’ve worked with him at Carlisle and Gateshead in the past. He got his goal, he missed a chance to get another when I would have put my mortgage on him scoring. Paul Blackett and Ceds are Football League strikers and we are really lucky to have them here. Bringing Ceds to the club is a massive thing and we are delighted to get it going here.”

The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they visit Alfreton Town before the focus turns towards next Saturday's home game with Chester.