Moore calls on Hebburn Town to 'move on' from Chester and Whitby defeats

It has been a difficult week for Hebburn Town - but they will hope to return to winning ways against unbeaten Lancaster City on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore wants his players to take command of Saturday’s home game with Lancaster City as they look to avoid a third defeat inside a week.

The Hornets fell to a brave loss at National League North club Chester in the FA Cup last weekend before Whitby Town inflicted a 6-2 home defeat on Moore’s men in a Northern Premier League Premier Division clash in midweek. The latter of those reverses left Hebburn sat in fifth place in the table and Saturday’s visitors will arrive on South Tyneside knowing they can leapfrog their hosts with a win. Intriguingly, the Dolly Blues will be looking to preserve an unbeaten record after drawing six and winning three of their nine league fixtures so far this season - and Moore admitted his players will have to improve if they are to move on from their double disappointment earlier this week and return to winning ways.

He told The Gazette: “They’re still unbeaten so they’ve obviously got something about them. We will have a look at them, we will watch them and see what they are like on video. But at home, we know what we like to do and that’s get after teams and make life difficult for them when they come to our place so that won’t change in the game. Five out of the six goals against Whitby, we’ve gift-wrapped for them and they haven’t had to work for them. I’m not going to batter the defence because they’ve been immense - but now we just have to start again. We are way ahead of where we thought we would be but now to we have to get back at it and push on."

Moore will hope to welcome captain and top goalscorer Amar Purewal back into contention for Saturday’s game after he missed the defeats against Chester and Whitby with an injury. Midfielder Paul Van Zandvliet will be available for the final time before he serves a three-match suspension for the red card he was shown in Tuesday night’s home loss.