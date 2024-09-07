Purewal hails ruthless Hebburn Town after Bamber Bridge hammering

The Hornets rounded off a positive week by racking up their biggest win of the season against Bamber Bridge

Hebburn Town captain Amar Purewal believes his side’s big win against Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Bamber Bridge was long overdue.

The Hornets went into the game of last weekend’s FA Cup first qualifying round win against Workington and were looking to rack up another victory that they knew would keep them within touching distance of the leading sides in step three. Daniel Moore’s men wasted little time in setting about their task as defender Jack Donaghy and new signing Paul Van Zandvliet scored within the opening quarter of an hour before Purewal got in the act three minutes before the interval.

Amar Purewal scores from the penalty spot during Hebburn Town's 5-1 home win against Bamber Bridge (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Olly Martin got in on the act four minutes after the restart before Purewal doubled his tally from the penalty spot inside the final quarter of an hour to leave a Jack Baxter spot-kick to act as a mere consolation for their visitors. Speaking after the win, Purewal believes his side’s attacking intent meant it was only a matter of time before they claimed a big victory.

He told The Gazette: “I think we were due to batter a team because of the way we’ve played so far this season and I think we could have done the same at Workington last week. When you step up a division you think you might not get as many chances because defences improve but we are creating a lot of opportunities for our attacking player, which is obviously great for us. We have a solid backline and it’s giving us confidence to go on the front foot and it’s down to us at the top end of the pitch to take those chances, which we did today very well.”

Purewal singled out new signing Paul Van Zandvliet for praise after the former Ashington and North Shields midfielder marked his Hornets debut with a goal.

He said: “Paul trained well on Thursday and he came in and played close to me. He’s done well, he’s a good lad and he’s hoping to impress because he’s going into the unknown at a new level. He has that motivation to do well at this level and you can see he wants to prove himself.”

Hebburn are back in action on Tuesday night when they visit Morpeth Town.