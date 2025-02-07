Moore issues rallying call as Hebburn Town prepare for Matlock trip

Hebburn Town are without a number of players ahead of their away game at Matlock Town.

Daniel Moore has called for more of the same from his ‘patched-up’ Hebburn Town squad as they prepare to visit Matlock Town on Saturday.

The Hornets produced an impressive display against runaway Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield last weekend as a Liam Noble goal helped Moore’s men to a 1-1 draw against the Silkmen. However, the result came at a cost as an already severely depleted Hornets squad was further hampered by a serious looking injury to key defender Aidan Heywood.

Former Blyth Spartans defender Matty Elsdon was on the scoresheet as Hebburn Town claimed a 3-1 win against his old club on Saturday (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore’s options are already limited by a number of other absentees and there will be some big calls to make after the Hebburn squad conduct their final training session ahead of the trip to Matlock. Ahead of the game, Moore has stressed the need for his players to continue ‘giving everything’ for the cause as they look to boost their push for a play-off place with a win in Derbyshire.

He told The Gazette: “We are patching up the players at the moment, it’s a case of patch up and go on and, realistically, that is what we are going to have to do between now and the end of the season. Every single player in the squad is going to be needed between now and then, it’s a collective effort but I know the players are ready. No matter what team we put out in any game, the one thing I absolutely know we will get from the lads is that they will give everything. That was very evident against Macclesfield and going into the Saturday, we will have the same approach, we will give everything and we will see what we can do to keep ourselves in and around those play-off places.”

Joao Gomes, Olly Martin, Joe Walton and Liam Murray could all come into contention for a starting place after coming off the bench in last weekend’s draw with Macclesfield. Their hosts head into the game looking to end a run of four games without a win after taking just two points from a home game with FC United of Manchester and away days at Workington, Gainsborough Trinity and Warrington Rylands.

