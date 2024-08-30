Heywood challenges Hebburn Town to push on ahead of Workington FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hebburn Town defender is hoping for more success with his hometown club after a positive start to the new season.

Aidan Heywood has backed Hebburn Town to build on ‘a really good start’ to their first ever season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Daniel Moore’s side have carried on the momentum created by last season’s dramatic East Division title win by losing just one of their opening six games during their maiden voyage into the third tier of the non-league game. After wins over Warrington Rylands, Blyth Spartans, Mickleover and Gainsborough Trinity, the Hornets dropped points for the first time over bank holiday weekend with a home draw against Basford United and a defeat at Workington.

A quickfire return to the latter is on the agenda this weekend and Heywood and his team-mates prepare for an FA Cup first qualifying round tie against the Cumbrian side. Ahead of the game, the Hornets defender reflected on what he believes has been a positive start to the new season.

He said: “I think we’ve started really well and it’s been a massive step-up in quality, which we expected. The mentality of the gaffer and the lads was don’t go in as underdogs, go in and try and attack teams and I think we’ve been a surprise to teams this season. It’s still early days, we know that, but it’s a really good start. I think I would back myself, the lads and the management, we’ve got a really good group of lads and we have improved the squad. The lads that have come in have improved us from a football and a mentality point of view.”

Although he watched part of his hometown club’s recent successes away from the club after spending time with Team Northumbria and Shildon, Hebburn-born Heywood is now a key part of the Hornets side and he is hoping to secure more success and continue building momentum throughout the future.

“I still remember the game, I played for Team Northumbria, and they had a bucket collection just to try and save the club. I saw a photo the other day, the ground, how much it’s changed, the stands, the clubhouse, everything is going up and up and up. Every time you come here, there’s something new and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop. Off the pitch, it keeps going on like that, on the pitch, we will do the same thing.”